a year ago
GrandVision Q2 results beat Reuters poll
August 5, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

GrandVision Q2 results beat Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - GrandVision, the world's largest operator of eyeglasses stores, reported on Friday a higher-than-expected second quarter core profit (adjusted EBITDA), driven by strong growth in Asia and the Americas.

* The company, whose retail chains include Vision Express and GrandOptical, reported core profit of 150 million euros on revenue of 867 million euros.

* Analysts polled by Reuters had expected second quarter core profit of 141 million euros and revenue of 855 million euros.

* GrandVision reported comparable growth of 3.6 percent for the quarter versus consensus expectation of 1.68 percent. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
