a year ago
BRIEF-Peptonic Medical closes SEK 6 mln rights issue to group of new investors
August 4, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peptonic Medical closes SEK 6 mln rights issue to group of new investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Peptonic Medical AB :

* Said on Wednesday had completed a rights issue of 6 million Swedish crowns ($701,582.07) (before transaction costs equivalent to 10 pct of the total rights issue amount), to a selected group of new investors

* A total of 1,428,572 shares were issued at a subscription price of 4.20 crowns per share

* Proceeds from this rights issue will be used to start the preparations of the clinical phase 3 programme as well as to start preparing and conducting a pilot study on a new medical indication that is protected by patents proprietary to the Company

* The number of issued shares in the Company will increase by 1,428,572 to 20,602,984, corresponding to a share capital of 2,060,298.40 crowns as a result of this rights issue

Source text: bit.ly/2aWUdXN

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5521 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

