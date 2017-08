Aug 4 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharm CEO Erez Vigodman said on Thursday that any generic launch of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone prior to court ruling, which is likely to come by the second half of 2018, "would be at risk". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer)