a year ago
BRIEF-Respiratorius: Japan first country to approve VAL001 patent
August 4, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Respiratorius: Japan first country to approve VAL001 patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Respiratorius publ AB :

* Japan has as the first country in the world approved Respiratorius patent application VAL001, "A Pharmaceutical Composition Comprising a HDAC inhibitor and a Steroid and the Use thereof."

* The patent gives Respiratorius market exclusivity in Japan for a combination of HDAC inhibitors and steroid pre-treatment before chemotherapy (R-CHOP) in the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Source text: bit.ly/2anUjFC

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

