Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Reports Q2 2016 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.43 including items

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.71 to $1.77 excluding items

* Quarterly revenue rose 1.6 percent to $154.3 million Source text (bit.ly/2avZEMJ) Further company coverage: