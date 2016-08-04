BRIEF-Marathon Oil sees $1.4 bln capital spend for resource plays in 2017

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp :

* Sees 2017 capital program for resource plays of $1.4 billion - Conf call

* "In 2017 we can get our business back to sequential growth and live within our means with WTI in the low to mid-$50"- CEO

* Expects rig count in STACK play to double from "where we are today to when we would exit in 2017"

* Says Oklahoma STACK will be first priority for rig additions

* Expects to continue to minimize capital allocation to conventional assets in 2017 Further company coverage: