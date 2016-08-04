FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascencio 9M operating result rises to 24.6 million euros
August 4, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ascencio 9M operating result rises to 24.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ascencio SCA :

* 9M operating result of 24.6 million euros ($27.38 million)(+9.7 pct) and net current result of 18.8 million euros (+10.6 pct) compared with June 30, 2015

* Q3 property result 9.9 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 fair value of the investment properties of 574 million euros, up by 53 million euros compared with Sept. 30

* Stable occupancy rate of 98.2 pct as at June 30

* Dividend forecast of at least 3.10 euros (gross) per share

* Ascencio expects its rental income for the current financial year to amount to 38.8 million euros, compared with 36.0 million euros during the financial year 2015/2016

* 9M net current profit 18.8 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aFRMYC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

