a year ago
BRIEF-Calian Group posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.52
August 4, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calian Group posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd :

* Reported revenues for quarter of $73.2 million, a 14 pct increase from $64.3 million reported same quarter last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Expect revenues for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $260 million to $280 million

* Sees 2016 net profit per share in range of $1.65 to $1.90 per share and adjusted net profit in range of $1.74 to $1.99 per share

* Says company's backlog at June 30, 2016 was $386 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$1.73, revenue view c$263.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
