BRIEF-Echelon Financial Holdings Q2 SHR C$0.24

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* 9 percent increase in Q2 net written premiums on continued operations over last year to $63.5 million
* Echelon Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly combined operating ratio of 101% compared to 99% in Q2 of 2015
* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations
* Says it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell its European insurance operations
* Says will have exited European market expeditiously with no residual liabilities