a year ago
BRIEF-Echelon Financial Holdings Q2 SHR C$0.24
August 4, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Echelon Financial Holdings Q2 SHR C$0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc

* 9 percent increase in Q2 net written premiums on continued operations over last year to $63.5 million

* Echelon Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly combined operating ratio of 101% compared to 99% in Q2 of 2015

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations

* Says it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement to sell its European insurance operations

* Says will have exited European market expeditiously with no residual liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

