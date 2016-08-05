FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw H1 2016 net current result at 48.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Warehouses De Pauw CVA

* NAV (EPRA) amounts to 45.2 euros ($50.33) on June 30, 2016, compared to 44.9 euros at 31 December 2015.

* Net current result for H1 2016 amounts to 48.7 million euros or 2.62 euros per share, an increase by share of 12.7 pct, compared to H1 2015

* For FY WDP increases its ambition for net operating profit (EPRA) of 5.20 euro to 5.30 euro per share (an increase of 9 pct, excluding non-recurring items 2015).

* WDP also increases its dividend forecast for 2016 (payable in 2017) of 4.20 euro to 4.25 euro gross per share

* The occupancy rate was 95.9 pct on June 30, 2016, down from 97.5 pct at 31 December 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

