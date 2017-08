Aug 5 (Reuters) - Albaraka Türk Katilim Bankasi A.S. :

* Said on Thursday that Q2 profit share income 530.2 million lira ($176.36 million) versus 483.8 million lira year ago

* Q2 net profit of 65.5 million lira versus profit of 76.7 million lira year ago

