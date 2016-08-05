FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-BoConcept B-shares to be removed from Nasdaq Copenhagen
August 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BoConcept B-shares to be removed from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Said on Thursday decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to remove and delist the B-shares from trading from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

* Depending on whether and when Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts this request, the last trading day of the B-shares is expected to be Aug 11, 2016

* On July 13, 2016 Boconcept received a notice from its majority shareholder Layout Bidco A/S regarding the compulsory redemption of the minority shareholders in BoConcept

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
