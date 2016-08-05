FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Richter says cariprazine fails a U.S. test, trials continue
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Richter says cariprazine fails a U.S. test, trials continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Richter Says Cariprazine Drug for Bipolar Depression Treatment Fails in MD-72 trial in U.S., did not separate significantly from placebo as an add-on treatment.

* In a previous trial (MD-75) flexible doses of cariprazine (2-4 mg) were significantly more effective than placebo

* Richter's partner, Allergan says the cariprazine programme will continue

* "We believe that our plan to move forward with another Phase 3 study in Adjunctive MDD coupled with our previous positive clinical trial would provide the two studies needed for submission," Allergan Chief R&D Officer says.. Further company coverage: [GDRB.BU (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.