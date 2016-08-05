BRIEF-Richter says cariprazine fails a U.S. test, trials continue

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Richter Says Cariprazine Drug for Bipolar Depression Treatment Fails in MD-72 trial in U.S., did not separate significantly from placebo as an add-on treatment.

* In a previous trial (MD-75) flexible doses of cariprazine (2-4 mg) were significantly more effective than placebo

* Richter's partner, Allergan says the cariprazine programme will continue

* "We believe that our plan to move forward with another Phase 3 study in Adjunctive MDD coupled with our previous positive clinical trial would provide the two studies needed for submission," Allergan Chief R&D Officer says.. Further company coverage: [GDRB.BU (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexander Smith)