BRIEF- Datalogic H1 net profit up 22 pct at 26.2 million euros
August 5, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Datalogic H1 net profit up 22 pct at 26.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5(Reuters) - Datalogic SpA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 sales revenues of 281.8 million euros ($313.98 million), a 9.5 pct increase (257.5 million euros in H1 2015), +9.5 pct at constant Euro/USD exchange rates

* Strong growth in EBITDA, +31 pct, at 45 million euros (34.3 million euros in H1 2015), with EBITDA margin 16 pct, up from 13.3 pct

* H1 net profit of 26.2 million euros, a 22 pct increase, compared to 21.5 million euros in H1 2015

* Says is confident that positive results will also be achieved in the second half of the year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8975 euros Gdynia Newsroom

