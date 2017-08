Aug 5 (Reuters) - Treasure ASA :

* Said on Thursday, reported Q2 net loss of $865,000

* Q2 operating loss $119,000

* NAV per share at the end of Q2: 26.2 Norwegian crowns ($3.1)

* Q2 figures are from listing day (June 8) to end-June 2016

* Board does not intend to propose a dividend or to buy back any outstanding shares during 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: