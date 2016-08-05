FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magyar Telekom says feels impacts of shortage of IT workforce
August 5, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magyar Telekom says feels impacts of shortage of IT workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Magyar Telekom maintains dividend guidance - Deputy CEO Janos Szabo

* Gearing ratio continues to decline, but will not fall below 40 pct this year yet - deputy ceo

* Magyar Telekom feels impacts of shortage of skilled IT workforce in Hungary, it is "very difficult" to find sufficient workforce

* Magyar Telekom shares up 0.45 pct at 0707 GMT, wider market down 0.3 pct

* Magyar Telekom published second-quarter earnings on Thursday, link: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
