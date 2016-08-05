BRIEF-Erste Bank Hungary earned HUF 31.6 bln profit in H1

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank Ag

* Erste Bank Hungary says made 31.6 billion forint ($113.32 million) net profit in first half of 2016

* Erste Bank Hungary says expects revenues to increase in the second half of the year

* Erste Bank Hungary expects to close deal on selling stakes to Hungary government and EBRD within weeks

* Erste Bank Hungary says stock of corporate NPLs fell to 37 billion forints by end H1 from 116 billion a year earlier