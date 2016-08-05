FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibra Inn signs binding deal to buy hotel in Mexico
August 5, 2016 / 8:23 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fibra Inn signs binding deal to buy hotel in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :

* Said on Thursday that it had signed a biding agreement to buy Best Western Valle Real Hotel in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

* The investment is for 67.0 million Mexican pesos ($3.6 million), plus 3.7 million Mexican pesos in taxes, acquisition-related expenses and corresponding VAT expenses

* The transaction will be paid using the resources obtained from the bank loan

Source text: bit.ly/2azATAI

Further company coverage:

$1 = 18.8774 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
