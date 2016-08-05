FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Mediobanca full year profit tops forecast, shares rise
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mediobanca full year profit tops forecast, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian merchant bank Mediobanca:

* Tops analyst estimates with 2.5 percent rise in full-year net profit to 605 million euros ($673 million) helped by capital gains and lower loan loss provisions

* CEO says bank will continue to reduce its financial holdings but wants to see higher share price before selling 3 percent of insurer Generali, cutting stake to 10 percent

* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 12.6 percent, from 13.2 percent three months earlier, due to regulator's request it deducts from its capital the excess exposure to Generali

* Shares rise more than 7 percent

* Revenues at all-time high of 2.05 billion euros driven by retail and consumer business. Net interest income up 5.6 percent

* Loan loss provisions down 21 percent to 419 million euros

* Raises dividend to 0.27 euros per share from 0.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.