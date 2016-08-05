FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-View from the buyside: SVM's Veitch buys into British Land post Brexit vote
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 12:19 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-View from the buyside: SVM's Veitch buys into British Land post Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** SVM's Neil Veitch started a position in British Land post-Brexit

** Trading at a ~30% discount to NAV, div yield 5% (per SVM)

** Resilient: British Land has rented out space and clinched sales deals since Brexit vote, e.g. "Cheesegrater" skyscraper now fully leased out, sold Debenhams in London's West End for £400 mln

** British Land among worst performers on FTSE 100 following the vote, which sparked concern demand to rent and buy commercial property could be hit (stock -12.7% since)

Performance graphic: reut.rs/2aX59Xo

** Veitch manages SVM UK Opportunities Fund

** REITs rallied on Thursday on BoE stimulus package

** Other fund managers bearish property developers; Liontrust's Stephen Bailey has sold his holding in London-focused Capital & Counties (RM:kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM:tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
