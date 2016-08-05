FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zucchi asks financing banks to renounce to termination clause of debt agreement
August 5, 2016 / 11:49 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zucchi asks financing banks to renounce to termination clause of debt agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :

* Said on Thursday that the board asked financing banks to renounce to the termination clause of the agreement

* The termination clause is triggered in case of failure to complete the capital increase within the terms of the restructuring agreement, i.e. within 50 working days from the date of execution of the agreement signed with the lending banks

* The board has asked Astrance Capital to proceed with the capital increase in the shortest possible time

* Said on July 1 that GB Holding Srl, an Astrance Capital unit, will pay 1.5 million euros by Sept. 2 and 3.5 million euros by Oct. 28, representing the remainder payment of a 10 million euro capital increase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

