Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for the second quarter of 2016 in the total amount of 91.0 million Brazilian reais ($28.6 million), corresponding to 0.35 real per ordinary share

* Record date is Aug. 22

* Ex-dividend date is Aug. 23

* Payment date is Oct. 10

