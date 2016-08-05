FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 12:09 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toleranzia: Validation of European patent ready

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Toleranzia AB :

* Says validation process for company's granted European patent, which protects Toleranzia's tolerogenic platform for treatment of autoimmune diseases, is now complete

* The eight countries/regions which validated the patent are France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland/Liechtenstein, Spain, UK, Germany and Austria

* Toleranzia's platform technology has a valid patent protection to and including 2031 on a substantial part of the European market

Source text: bit.ly/2aFNNun

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
