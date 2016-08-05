FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banco Popolare CEO rules out ECB will request more on loan coverages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti tells an analyst conference call:

* he rules out the European Central Bank will make further requests on loan coverage ratios, on top of what was already agreed ahead of the merger with Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)

* has no doubt that bank will meet ECB requests of loan coverage ratio of 62 percent for bad loans and 49 percent for deteriorated loans

* ECB did not ask bank to cut its government bond portfolio

* the merger with BPM will speed up process to reduce bad loans Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

