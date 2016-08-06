FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for PKO BP
August 6, 2016

BRIEF-Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for PKO BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland's PKO BP :

* Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's biggest bank PKO BP as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.75 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Friday.

* The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary. Editing by Jane Merriman)

