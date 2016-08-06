FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian Economy Ministry considering to contest DBRS rating move
August 6, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Italian Economy Ministry considering to contest DBRS rating move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Ministry is considering whether to contest credit rating agency DBRS's decision to put the country's rating on review with negative implications outside its regular pre-announced calendar, a ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Our opinion is that there is a violation of the rules and we are evaluating whether there are conditions to contest the decision to review the rating outside the regular pre-announced calendar," the spokesperson said.

He said the reasons given by DBRS to revue Italy's A (low) rating were weak and unjustified. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of action the ministry was considering.

DBRS said on Friday it had decided to review the rating outside of its usual calendar because of political uncertainty around a forthcoming referendum, pressure on banks, a fragile economic recovery and a less stable external environment. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
