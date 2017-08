Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Reported on Friday H1 EBITDA loss of 283,741 euros versus positive 2.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss at 2.8 million euros versus profit of 267,342 euros year ago

* Assets under management at end-June down 14 percent at 154.5 million euros year on year

