August 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonaecom to invest in three venture funds of Novo Banco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sonaecom SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday its affiliate Sonae Investment Management - Software and Technology has reached an agreement with Novo Banco, to be the leading investor in the acquisition of the participation units in three venture capital funds from Novo Banco

* With the operation, Sonae Investment Management will acquire stakes in Outsystems and Feedzai companies

* Transaction involves participation units of the following funds: Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures Inovacao e Internacionalizacao, FCR - Espirito Santo Ventures II, Fundo de Capital de Risco Espirito Santo Ventures III

Source text: bit.ly/2aFtLW6

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
