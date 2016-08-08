BRIEF-American Realty Capital Global Trust II to merge with Global Net Lease

Aug 8 (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Global Trust II Inc

* Acquisition valued at $648 million

* American Realty Capital Global Trust II, Inc. and Global Net Lease, Inc. to merge in an all stock deal creating a premier, global, single-tenant net lease REIT

* Combined company will retain global net lease name, trade on new york stock exchange under ticker symbol "GNL"

* Acquisition of Global II for $647.9 million, includes fixed exchange ratio of 2.27 GNL shares for each share of Global II stock owned

* Combined company will be led by current management team of GNL.

* Deal provides Global II shareholders with a per share dividend of $1.61 once transaction closes

* Based on GNL'S August 5, 2016, closing price of $8.63, each Global II share would be exchanged for $19.59 of GNL stock

