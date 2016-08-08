FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russian Aquaculture sells its distribution business to RRK-Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) -

** Russian Aquaculture sells its distribution business - 100 pct of Russian Fish Company to RRK-Holding, company said in the statement

** Earlier company's CEO Ilya Sosnov told Reuters in an interview that negotiations to sell Russian Fish Company are conducted with Vietnamese Hung Vuong Corporation (nL5N17O462), the deal was valued at $15 million

** Source close to the company told Reuters, that value remains the same

** "The new investor appeared and we decided to go with Russian, not foreign", he explained the reason for refusal of deal with Vietnamese company

For further company coverage

For the story in Russian, click (Reported by Olga Popova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
