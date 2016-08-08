BRIEF-Alpargatas announces own capital interest payment

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alpargatas SA :
* Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling up to 31.9 million Brazilian reais ($10.1 million) gross, corresponding to 0.0657 real per ordinary share and 0.0723 real per preference share
* Record date is Aug. 12
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 15
* Payment date is Oct. 5
Source text: bit.ly/2aFTklZ
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.1613 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom