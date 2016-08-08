BRIEF-Wal-Mart to buy Jet.com for about $3.3 bln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :

* Walmart agrees to acquire Jet.Com, one of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in the U.S.

* Says deal for $3 billion in cash and $300 million of Walmart shares

* $300 million of Walmart shares will be paid over time as part of transaction

* Believes will obtain necessary regulatory approvals to complete transaction, both companies intend to make necessary filings in near future

* Walmart and Jet will maintain distinct brands

* Walmart.com will focus on delivering company's "everyday low price strategy"

* Financial advisors to Walmart on transaction were Allen & Company and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC