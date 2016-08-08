FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wal-Mart to buy Jet.com for about $3.3 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wal-Mart to buy Jet.com for about $3.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :

* Walmart agrees to acquire Jet.Com, one of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in the U.S.

* Says deal for $3 billion in cash and $300 million of Walmart shares

* $300 million of Walmart shares will be paid over time as part of transaction

* Believes will obtain necessary regulatory approvals to complete transaction, both companies intend to make necessary filings in near future

* Walmart and Jet will maintain distinct brands

* Walmart.com will focus on delivering company's "everyday low price strategy"

* Financial advisors to Walmart on transaction were Allen & Company and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.