BRIEF-Allergan reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.35

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan reports strong second quarter 2016 continuing operations performance with net revenues of $3.7 billion

* Q2 revenue $3.7 billion

* Company updates full-year 2016 continuing operations guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35

* Q2 loss per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year GAAP and non-GAAP total reported net revenue $14.65 billion - $14.90 billion

* Sees FY total branded net revenue $14.75 bln - $15 bln

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.95 - $2.15; sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $13.75 - $14.20

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $14.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total net revenues in quarter were impacted by "loss of exclusivity on Namenda IR"