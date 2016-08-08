FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for Getin Noble Bank
August 8, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for Getin Noble Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Poland's Getin Noble Bank :

* Poland's financial regulator has asked the economic stability body KSF to opine on whether to recognise the bank, Poland's sixth-biggest, as "systemically important" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure, Getin Noble Bank said on Monday.

* The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Alexander Smith)

