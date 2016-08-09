FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juventus sells Paul Pogba for EUR 105 mln to Manchester United
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juventus sells Paul Pogba for EUR 105 mln to Manchester United

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* An agreement has been finalised with Manchester United Football Club Limited for the definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Paul Labile Pogba for a consideration of 105 million euros ($116.34 million)

* The consideration may increase of 5 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

* The economic effect is positive for about 72.6 million euros, net of solidarity subsidy and auxiliary expenses

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9025 euros Gdynia Newsroom

