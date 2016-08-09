BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group raises stake in Bang & Olufsen to 14.6 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Said on Monday Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI had acquired further shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI holds 6,318,586 shares in the Company, each of a nominal value of 10 Danish crowns ($1.49), equal to 14.6 pct of the share capital and voting rights in the Company

* Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI is 100 per cent owned by Qi Jianhong

* Subsequent to Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI's acquisition of shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S Qi Jianhong therefore in total indirectly holds 8,722,772 shares of a nominal value of 10 crowns each, corresponding to about 20.2 pct of total share capital and of total voting rights in company

