a year ago
August 9, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group raises stake in Bang & Olufsen to 14.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Said on Monday Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI had acquired further shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI holds 6,318,586 shares in the Company, each of a nominal value of 10 Danish crowns ($1.49), equal to 14.6 pct of the share capital and voting rights in the Company

* Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI is 100 per cent owned by Qi Jianhong

* Subsequent to Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI's acquisition of shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S Qi Jianhong therefore in total indirectly holds 8,722,772 shares of a nominal value of 10 crowns each, corresponding to about 20.2 pct of total share capital and of total voting rights in company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.7128 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

