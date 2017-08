Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres Plc

* CEO Ari Lehtoranta repeats in a news conference he expects the company to book in total 10-18 million euros of bad debt provisions in the full-year.

* In the first half of the year, company booked about 10 mln euros of provisions in Russia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)