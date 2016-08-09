BRIEF-Investor.BG to increase its share capital

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investor.BG :

* Reported on Monday that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders decided to increase share capital from 1.4 million Bulgarian lev ($793,246.08) up to 3.2 Bulgarian lev through the issue of up to 1.7 million new shares of 1 Bulgarian lev par and 12.95 Bulgarian lev fair value each

* Share capital to be increased by exchange of shares of transforming company Bulgaria On Air for shares of capital of Investor.BG

* Says new shares shall be acquired only by the transforming company's partners

Source text: bit.ly/2aCwKsO

Further company coverage: