FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Investor.BG to increase its share capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 9, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investor.BG to increase its share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investor.BG :

* Reported on Monday that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders decided to increase share capital from 1.4 million Bulgarian lev ($793,246.08) up to 3.2 Bulgarian lev through the issue of up to 1.7 million new shares of 1 Bulgarian lev par and 12.95 Bulgarian lev fair value each

* Share capital to be increased by exchange of shares of transforming company Bulgaria On Air for shares of capital of Investor.BG

* Says new shares shall be acquired only by the transforming company's partners

Source text: bit.ly/2aCwKsO

Further company coverage:

$1 = 1.7649 leva Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.