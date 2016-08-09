FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish regulator asks KSF for view on BGZ BNP Paribas
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish regulator asks KSF for view on BGZ BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Poland's BGZ BNP Paribas :

* Says Poland's financial regulator has asked the economic stability body KSF for its view on whether to deem the Polish arm of France's BNP Paribas as "systemically important" and therefore require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.25 percent of its risk exposure.

* The bank says it has not received any information about when the capital buffer requirement would be implemented or its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)

