August 9, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berry plastics q3 adj shr $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group Inc

* Year-To-Date june sales $4.871 billion

* Berry plastics group, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 sales $1.645 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.67 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.76

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Increasing fy 2016 operating ebitda guidance by additional $10 million to $1,200 million

* Continues to target $475 million of adjusted free cash for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

