a year ago
BRIEF-Corbion organic growth of operating result of 21.2 pct at 63.4 million euros
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 10, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corbion organic growth of operating result of 21.2 pct at 63.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Corbion NV :

* H1 operating result YTD was 63.4 million euros ($70.70 million), an organic increase of 21.2 pct

* H1 EBITDA before one-off items YTD was 89.8 million euros, an organic increase of 17.8 pct

* H1 EBITDA margin before one-off items YTD was 19.7 pct

* H1 net sales organic growth YTD was 1.5 pct; volume growth was -0.2 pct

* For biobased ingredients sees net sales growth (CAGR) of 2-4 pct (1-3 pct in food, 5-8 pct in biochemicals), EBITDA margin > 18 pct in 2018

* For biobased ingredients recurring capex is expected to be on average 35 million euros per annum (2015-2018)

* For biobased ingredients expect full year growth to be below the multi-year average guidance range of 2-4 pct

* For biobased ingredients expect H2 EBITDA to be lower than H1 EBITDA, in line with previous years

* Full year growth for food business segment is expected to end up below the multi-year (2015-2018 CAGR) guidance range of 1-3 pct

* Biochemicals business segment is expected to show improved sales growth in H2 compared to H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

