a year ago
BRIEF-Mediacap shares admitted to trade on WSE's regulated market as of Aug 11
August 10, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mediacap shares admitted to trade on WSE's regulated market as of Aug 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mediacap SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admitted to trade on regulated market the company's series A, B, C and D shares as of Aug. 11

* On Aug. 11 the Polish National Depository for Securities will register 2,291,826 series D shares of Mediacap

* The company's series A, B and C shares will be excluded for trade on NewConnect

* Applied for admission to trading on main market of WSE on Aug 3

Gdynia Newsroom

