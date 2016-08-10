BRIEF-Mediacap shares admitted to trade on WSE's regulated market as of Aug 11

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mediacap SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admitted to trade on regulated market the company's series A, B, C and D shares as of Aug. 11

* On Aug. 11 the Polish National Depository for Securities will register 2,291,826 series D shares of Mediacap

* The company's series A, B and C shares will be excluded for trade on NewConnect

* Applied for admission to trading on main market of WSE on Aug 3

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage: