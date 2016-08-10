FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ageas Q2 life insurance profits grow
August 10, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ageas Q2 life insurance profits grow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ageas SA :

* Q2 life net profit attributable to shareholders is 361.0 million euros ($402.62 million) versus euros 234.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 non-life insurance net profit attributable to shareholders is 46.0 million euros versus 71.5 million euros a year ago

* Q2 group inflows (at 100 percent) total 7.23 billion euros versus 6.62 billion euros a year ago

* H1 group inflows (at 100 pct) at 18.3 billion euros, up 10 pct (including 4 pct negative foreign exchange impact)

* H1 insurance solvency II ageas ratio at 183 pct and group solvency II at 209 pct

* Q2 insurance net profit attributable to shareholders is 407 million euros versus 392 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 group net profit attributable to shareholders is 566 million euros versus 585 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 group net result at 67 million euros negative versus 469 million euros

* H1 shareholders' equity at 10.3 billion euros or 49.59 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

