UPDATE 1-Sparebank 1 SR Bank Q2 net result below expectations, sees higher losses in oil
August 10, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Sparebank 1 SR Bank Q2 net result below expectations, sees higher losses in oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more details)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :

* Q2 net interest income 711 million crowns (Reuters poll 707 million crowns) vs NOK 639 mln in Q2 2015

* Q2 net income 406 million Norwegian crowns ($48.5 million) (Reuters poll 437 million crowns) vs NOK 431 mln in Q2 2015

* Q2 loan losses 305 million crowns (Reuters poll 178 million crowns) vs NOK 44 mln in Q2 2015

* Tier 1 capital ratio: 14.4 pct vs 13.1 pct at end of Q2 2015

* NOK 275 million of the impairment losses on loans in the second quarter of 2016 can be linked to three specific commitments within oil service related activities

* Collective impairment losses increased by NOK 33 million in the second quarter of 2016

* The overarching goal for 2016 is to achieve a return on equity of 11 pct, while the group's goal is to achieve a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of a minimum of 14 pct by the end of the year and 14.5 pct in 2017, in line with regulatory and market requirements

* The group's prognoses take into account increased non-performance and impairment losses on loans amounting to NOK 700-900 mill in 2016

* SpareBank 1 SR-Bank expects in the coming quarters to make loan loss provisions at the same level as so far in 2016

* The estimates have been adjusted upwards by NOK 200 million since the start of the year due to a still demanding market in the oil industry

* At the same time, macroeconomic indicators such as unemployment and house prices have developed better than previously forecast

* The lending volume is expected to remain unchanged in 2016 with loans to retail customers expected to increase by 2-3 pct, while loans to corporate customers are expected to decrease by 2-3 pct

* Expects "moderate dividend" for 2016

* As a consequence of technological developments, changes in customer behaviour and the lower activity in the region, the group has implemented several cost reducing measures

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3741 Norwegian crowns) (Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

