a year ago
BRIEF-Medicrea International raises 20 mln euros
August 10, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medicrea International raises 20 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 10 (Reuters) - Medicrea International SA :

* Announced on Tuesday it raised 20 million euros ($22.30 million)

* Athyrium Capital Management subscribed to convertible bonds for 15 million euros

* Bonds have a nominal value of 6.25 euros,

* Bond maturity is 4 yrs

* Bonds carry an interest rate of 6.75 pct, payable quarterly

* 5 million euros is additionally raised through a private placement of shares

* Funds to be used for the commercial development of UNiD for spinal surgery

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

