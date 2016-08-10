BRIEF-Medicrea International raises 20 mln euros

August 10 (Reuters) - Medicrea International SA :

* Announced on Tuesday it raised 20 million euros ($22.30 million)

* Athyrium Capital Management subscribed to convertible bonds for 15 million euros

* Bonds have a nominal value of 6.25 euros,

* Bond maturity is 4 yrs

* Bonds carry an interest rate of 6.75 pct, payable quarterly

* 5 million euros is additionally raised through a private placement of shares

* Funds to be used for the commercial development of UNiD for spinal surgery

