Aug 10 (Reuters) - Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue for the period of May 31, 2015 - June 1, 2016 was 508.9 million lira ($171.70 million) versus 414.3 million lira year ago

* FY net loss was 79.7 million lira versus loss of 88.4 million lira year ago

