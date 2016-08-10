BRIEF-Mahle Metal Leve announces own capital interest payment

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mahle Metal Leve SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had proposed, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest for the period between April 1 and July 31, totalling 31.0 million Brazilian reais ($9.9 million) and corresponding to 0.2413 real per ordinary share (0.2051 real per share net)

* Payment on Aug 29

* Record date is Aug 12

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 15

Source text: bit.ly/2aFbvqk

