FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-JD.Com posts qtrly loss per share 0.09 RMB
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JD.Com posts qtrly loss per share 0.09 RMB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc

* JD.Com announces second quarter 2016 results

* Annual active customer accounts increased by 65 pct to 188.1 million in twelve months ended June 30, 2016, excluding unique customers from Paipai.com

* Qtrly loss per share 0.09 RMB

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ADS $0.04

* Net revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB65.2 billion ($9.8 billion), an increase of 42.0 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 59 billion to RMB 61 billion

* Gmv for Q2 of 2016 increased by 47 pct to RMB160.4 billion (US$24.1 billion) from core GMV (excluding Paipai.com) of RMB108.7 billion in Q2 of 2015

* Fulfilled orders excluding virtual items in Q2 of 2016 were 373.4 million, an increase of 56 pct

* JD Mall CEO Haoyu Shen will relocate to united states later this year, and has been named president of JD International

* Entered into a structured repurchase agreement involving use of capped call options for purchase of shares

* Company paid a fixed sum of cash upon execution of repurchase agreement

* On repurchase agreement expiration, if stock price is at/above pre-determined price,co to have investment returned with premium in cash/shares

* If closing market price is below strike price, company will receive number of shares specified in agreement

* As of june 30, 2016, company had paid US$100 million for capped call options, which will be settled in Q3 of 2016

* GMV for Q2 of 2016 increased by 47 pct to RMB160.4 billion (US$24.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.