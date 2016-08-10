BRIEF-Transtema Group: Directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transtema Group AB :

* Decides on directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares

* The number of warrants to be a maximum of 500,000 warrants where each warrant entitles to subscription of one share

* Subscription to take place no later than August 31, 2016

* Subscription of shares to take place during the period August 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019

* Subscription price to be 28 Swedish crowns ($3.30) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2beWcqS

