#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 10, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transtema Group: Directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transtema Group AB :

* Decides on directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares

* The number of warrants to be a maximum of 500,000 warrants where each warrant entitles to subscription of one share

* Subscription to take place no later than August 31, 2016

* Subscription of shares to take place during the period August 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019

* Subscription price to be 28 Swedish crowns ($3.30) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2beWcqS

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.4721 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
