BRIEF-Transtema Group: Directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transtema Group AB :
* Decides on directed issue of warrants with right to subscribe for shares
* The number of warrants to be a maximum of 500,000 warrants where each warrant entitles to subscription of one share
* Subscription to take place no later than August 31, 2016
* Subscription of shares to take place during the period August 1, 2019 - August 31, 2019
* Subscription price to be 28 Swedish crowns ($3.30) per share
