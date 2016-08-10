BRIEF-Shake shack reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.14

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc :

* Shake Shack announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $66.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $62.7 mln

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $256 million

* qtrly Shack sales increased 38.3% to $64.4 million

* Qtrly same-Shack sales increased 4.5%

* Sees 2016 Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%

* Have increased guidance to open 18 domestic company-operated Shacks this year

* Adjusted pro forma net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 51.9% to $5.2 million, or $0.14 per fully exchanged and diluted share during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: