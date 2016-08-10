FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Shake shack reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.14
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shake shack reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc :

* Shake Shack announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $66.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $62.7 mln

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $256 million

* qtrly Shack sales increased 38.3% to $64.4 million

* Qtrly same-Shack sales increased 4.5%

* Sees 2016 Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%

* Have increased guidance to open 18 domestic company-operated Shacks this year

* Adjusted pro forma net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 51.9% to $5.2 million, or $0.14 per fully exchanged and diluted share during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.